NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

It’s a girl, and a boy: Buttigieg celebrates 2 babies

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, are celebrating the arrival...
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, are celebrating the arrival of not one — but two — bundles of joy.(Instagram Pete Buttigieg via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, are celebrating the arrival of not one — but two — bundles of joy.

The first openly gay person to be confirmed by the Senate for a Cabinet position had shared last month that the couple had become parents after seeking to adopt.

“We can’t wait to share more soon,” he tweeted then.

Buttigieg shared more on Saturday, tweeting a photo of Chasten and him each cradling a newborn.

“Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents,” the secretary wrote on his personal Twitter account. “We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family.”

He released no other details about the babies, such as whether they are twins.

Buttigieg, 39, has talked publicly about his desire to become a father since his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Chasten, 32, were married in June 2018. Buttigieg’s father, Joseph, died six months after the wedding.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rankin Lake Park
Body found in Gastonia’s Rankin Lake Park identified as 28-year-old man
Crews were called to an active fire emergency in Hickory Friday afternoon.
Employee injured in fire from multiple explosions at Hickory propane business
South Carolina residents have been without the federal unemployment aid boost since Governor...
Two months after S.C. eliminates unemployment benefit boost, data shows a change - but some don’t see it
The Concord Police Department has charged 26-year-old Alex Dewayne Blount with one count of...
Man jailed under $1M bond, charged with murder after 3-year-old found dead in bed in Concord
Both totals include students and employees district-wide for in-person students and staff....
More than 5,000 quarantined after 367 test positive for COVID-19 in Union County Schools

Latest News

A car that was that was swept onto the banks of the Raritan River by the remnants of Tropical...
Northeast deals with muck, waterlogged homes in Ida cleanup
President Joe Biden returns a salute with a Marine Corp honor guard as he disembarks Marine One...
Biden to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11 at 3 memorial sites
Greg Nazarko, manager of the Bourbon Bandstand bar on Bourbon Street, stands outside the club,...
Energy company: Hurricane Ida restoration could take weeks
A U.S. military aircraft takes off at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan,...
US: Afghan evacuees who fail first screening Kosovo-bound