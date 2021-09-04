CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Larry is maintaining its powerful, category 3 hurricane status with winds of 125 mph, and is expected to strengthen into a category 4 hurricane by Sunday with forecasted winds of 140 mph.

We do not anticipate a direct hit along the U.S. East Coast, yet this intense hurricane will move near Bermuda by Thursday.

Hurricane Larry looks to bring a rough surf to the Carolina coast next week (WBTV)

Even though we may not have any direct impacts from Larry, the Carolina beaches may experience a rough surf and higher risk for rip currents, as the powerful hurricane churns in the Central Atlantic.

We will keep a close watch on Hurricane Larry, and for any more tropical activity, as we continue through the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through November 30th.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.