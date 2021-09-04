NC DHHS Flu
Hurricane Larry is expected to be a major hurricane this weekend

Larry is expected to strengthen into a category 4 hurricane later this weekend, with forecasted winds of 140 mph.(WBTV)
By Jason Myers
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Larry strengthened into a category 2 hurricane Friday afternoon, with winds of 100 mph, and is moving to the west-northwest at 16 mph. 

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Larry is expected to strengthen into a category 4 hurricane later this weekend, with forecasted winds of 140 mph.

Larry is expected to strengthen into a category 4 hurricane later this weekend, with forecasted winds of 140 mph.(WBTV)

At this point, we do not anticipate a direct hit along the U.S. East Coast, yet this intense hurricane will move near Bermuda by midweek next week. Even though we may not have any direct impacts from Larry, the Carolina beaches may experience a rough surf later next week, as the powerful hurricane churns in the Central Atlantic.

We will keep a close watch on Hurricane Larry, and for any more tropical activity, as we continue through the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through November 30th.

Larry is expected to strengthen into a category 4 hurricane later this weekend, with forecasted winds of 140 mph.(WBTV)

Meteorologist Jason Myers

