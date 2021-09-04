NC DHHS Flu
Got a three day weekend? Here's your forecast!

By Leigh Brock
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The weather is looking pretty nice for this holiday weekend! Highs climb a few degrees each day through Labor Day.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

  • Low humidity today
  • Upper 80s Sunday
  • Stray t-storm by Monday
Leigh Brock's Saturday morning forecast
Leigh Brock's Saturday morning forecast(WBTV)

Today is looking good! With plenty of sun, highs will reach the mid-80s.

The humidity will be very low compared to the past few weeks... ok, months. If you liked Friday, today will be very similar. Rain chances stand at almost zero.

Sunday will be just as nice, but we will be in the upper 80s for highs. The humidity will be a shade higher than today. Still, it won’t be back to summertime levels. The chance for rain will be 10%.

Labor Day Monday should take us closer to 90°. A weak cold front will move through and give the mountains a wet start. As the front makes progress farther south, the rest of us should just get a few stray showers or a t-storm toward the afternoon.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the low 90s with a chance for a few afternoon storms.

By the end of the week, we will be back in the mid-80s.

We are monitoring Hurricane Larry.

As of last night, the storm is a major Category 3 hurricane and is expected to strengthen to a Category 4 this weekend. For now, most models are keeping Larry out over the Atlantic and away from the east coast. It could come very close to Bermuda next week though.

Make it a great weekend!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

