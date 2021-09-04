Charlotte upsets Duke in first win against Power 5 opponent in program history

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CBS Sports) - After Duke took a lead with fewer than two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Charlotte put together a shocking 75-yard drive in the final minutes to shock Duke 31-28 on their home field.

This was the first Power Five win in program history.

What a night for Charlotte 49ers football! They beat Duke 31-28... Their first ever win over a Power 5 program. @WBTV_Sports — Nate Wimberly WBTV (@NateWimberly) September 4, 2021

Quarterback Chris Reynolds threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns.

Duke running back Mataeo Durant ran for a school-record 255 yards and three touchdowns.

AKLAJDFIASHUDFKSF. COLLEGE FOOTBALL IS BACK!! @CharlotteFTBL LEADS!!!! 33 seconds left! pic.twitter.com/hhqJxtVrrs — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) September 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 CBS Sports. All rights reserved.