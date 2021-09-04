NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte upsets Duke in first win against Power 5 opponent in program history

This was the first Power Five win in program history.
Duke quarterback Gunnar Holmberg (12) is sacked by Charlotte defensive end Markees Watts (0)...
Duke quarterback Gunnar Holmberg (12) is sacked by Charlotte defensive end Markees Watts (0) during the first half of an NCAA football game Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)(Brian Westerholt | AP)
By Shehan Jeyarajah | CBS Sports
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CBS Sports) - After Duke took a lead with fewer than two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Charlotte put together a shocking 75-yard drive in the final minutes to shock Duke 31-28 on their home field.

Quarterback Chris Reynolds threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns.

Duke running back Mataeo Durant ran for a school-record 255 yards and three touchdowns.

Copyright 2021 CBS Sports. All rights reserved.

