Charlotte upsets Duke in first win against Power 5 opponent in program history
This was the first Power Five win in program history.
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CBS Sports) - After Duke took a lead with fewer than two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Charlotte put together a shocking 75-yard drive in the final minutes to shock Duke 31-28 on their home field.
Quarterback Chris Reynolds threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns.
Duke running back Mataeo Durant ran for a school-record 255 yards and three touchdowns.
