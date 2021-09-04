NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for infant boy from Georgia

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated a Levi’s Call, Georgia’s AMBER alert, for Saint...
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated a Levi’s Call, Georgia’s AMBER alert, for Saint Griffin Jones.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (Gray News) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated a Levi’s Call, Georgia’s Amber Alert, for Saint Griffin Jones early Saturday morning.

The 9-month-old infant was abducted Friday around 11:30 p.m. and was last seen in Athens, Ga.

He was last seen in a white onesie and is believed to be traveling in a white 2020 Nissan Altima with Georgia license plate CRK4471.

No suspect is listed at this time, but the infant is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anybody with information is asked to call 911 or the Athens-Clark County Police Department at 706-613-3345.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rankin Lake Park
Body found in Gastonia’s Rankin Lake Park identified as 28-year-old man
Crews were called to an active fire emergency in Hickory Friday afternoon.
Employee injured in fire from multiple explosions at Hickory propane business
South Carolina residents have been without the federal unemployment aid boost since Governor...
Two months after S.C. eliminates unemployment benefit boost, data shows a change - but some don’t see it
The Concord Police Department has charged 26-year-old Alex Dewayne Blount with one count of...
Man jailed under $1M bond, charged with murder after 3-year-old found dead in bed in Concord
Both totals include students and employees district-wide for in-person students and staff....
More than 5,000 quarantined after 367 test positive for COVID-19 in Union County Schools

Latest News

Will Fitch, fire captain from Cosumnes Fire Department, and his crew hold a fire line to keep...
Lake Tahoe evacuees watching weekend with hope as fire slows
Greg Nazarko, manager of the Bourbon Bandstand bar on Bourbon Street, stands outside the club,...
Hurricane Ida evacuees urged to return to New Orleans
Dog rescue group helps care for animals after Ida.
Rescue group helps dogs from Louisiana after Ida
Dog rescue group helps care for animals after Ida.
Dogs rescued after Hurricane Ida