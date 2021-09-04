17-year-old girl found dead outside Conway church, 19-year-old charged

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 17-year-old girl was found dead outside a church in Conway earlier this week, and now a 19-year-old is facing charges.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the body of Angelina Pacheco, of Conway, was discovered early Wednesday morning. She was found outside Coastal Community Church, which is off Highway 378.

Pacheco died late Tuesday night and was placed where she was found, according to Willard. Information on her cause of death was not immediately provided as an autopsy is already underway.

The Conway Police Department has charged 19-year-old Chandler Richardson, of Aynor, in connection to Pacheco’s death, according to a city spokesperson.

An arrest warrant obtained by WMBF News states Richardson is accused of failing to render aid to Pacheco following an incident where he was driving a vehicle.

Details on what exactly happened leading up to her death were not immediately available.

Warrants also state Richardson left Pacheco where she was found, resulting in her death. He was later taken into custody and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Online records show he was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday on a $30,000 bond.

