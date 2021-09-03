WBTV Hurricane Tracker: Larry gaining strength in the Atlantic

This article has 246 words with a read time of approximately 1 minutes and 13 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As we head into the Labor Day weekend and, soon, the peak of the 2021 tropical season, Hurricane Larry is now strengthening in the southern Atlantic Ocean.

About 1,800 southeast of Bermuda Friday afternoon, Larry is a category one storm with winds around 90 mph. The 12th named storm of the system is forecast to gradually strengthen over the next several days as it moves west-northwest over very warm ocean water and a low-shear environment.

In time, Larry is forecast to become a category four – major – hurricane, but thankfully, remain out to sea, well offshore of the U.S. east coast. Still, Larry will come very near Bermuda early next week and starting Tuesday, large swell emanating out from Larry’s center will create dangerous rip currents along Carolina beaches.

This latest storm comes on the heels of Hurricane Ida, which wreaked havoc on a large swath of the country, from the Gulf Coast all the way to New England.

Now responsible for more than 50 deaths and billions of dollars in damage, the remnants of Ida are now offshore of the Canadian Maritimes, but still bringing showers to northern New England.

At this point, there are no other storms in the Atlantic basin, but as we move through this first week of September, it is entirely normal to be tracking one – or more – tropical cyclones, as we’re on the verge of the season peak.

Meteorologist Al Conklin

