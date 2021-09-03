Tree comes down on Sugar Creek Road in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to a downed tree in north Charlotte early Friday morning.

The tree came down in the area of Sugar Creek Road and Hubbard Drive. All lanes were blocked as of 5:50 a.m.

According to Duke Energy, there are no reports of power outages due to the downed tree.

Drivers, however, will want to be aware if they’re traveling down that area.

