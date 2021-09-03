NC DHHS Flu
Tree comes down on Sugar Creek Road in north Charlotte

The tree came down in the area of Sugar Creek Road and Hubbard Drive.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to a downed tree in north Charlotte early Friday morning.

The tree came down in the area of Sugar Creek Road and Hubbard Drive. All lanes were blocked as of 5:50 a.m.

According to Duke Energy, there are no reports of power outages due to the downed tree.

Drivers, however, will want to be aware if they’re traveling down that area.

