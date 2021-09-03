Sip, Sup, and Shop for Meals on Wheels Rowan this month

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - In September, thirty-seven Rowan County businesses will participate in the “September Sip, Sup and Shop” to benefit Meals on Wheels Rowan.

Three years ago, Meals on Wheels began the Sip, Sup, and Shop to support local businesses, which in turn, pledge to support Meals on Wheels Rowan by hosting a “Give Back” event or sponsoring meals for a Meals on Wheels participant for a week, two weeks, or a month.

In 2020, Meals on Wheels promoted local shops and restaurants all through September and did not ask for donations in return. Meals on Wheels Board President Tom Robinson said, “2020 was a difficult year for businesses and restaurants due to the COVID-19 Pandemic restrictions, and we wanted to do our best to support those that contributed to us in the past. We promoted local businesses to our supporters, volunteers, and followers on social media throughout the September 2020.”

Meals on Wheels will feature each business across their social media channels throughout September. Retail businesses and restaurants will have tabletop tents, bag stuffers, and posters. In addition to promoting these businesses, Meals on Wheels is distributing “leave behind” cards to volunteers, board members, staff, and other supporters. Each card has a place for the business patron to fill in their name and relationship to Meals on Wheels. Meals on Wheels Rowan Fund Development and Marketing Manager, Alexandra Fisher said, “these cards are a way the participating businesses can better see how the Meals on Wheels community supports them during September Sip, Sup, and Shop.”

Sidewalk Deli is a three-year participant in September, Sip, Sup, and Shop. Rick Anderson is a big supporter of Meals on Wheels. Every Thursday in September, Rick donates a portion of their sales for the day to the home-delivered meals program. Cheryl Goins at Pottery 1010 also chooses to sponsor a week of meals for a participant. Caniche is also a great participant, and they usually offer a special during one of their “Give Back” days. Teresa Casmus, owner of the Medicine Shoppe served as the first volunteer chair of September Sip, Sup, and Shop. She continues to support this effort with a Give Back Day for over-the-counter purchases. Cindy Fink, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels said, “we welcome our participating businesses in China Grove, Tea for Two, The Candy Shoppe on Main, and Old Town Soap Company. Variety

Produce in Rockwell joins us as well as Faith Soda Shop in Faith and Pinocchio’s in Spencer. Also joining us for another year are, Abigail’s Bakery, Thread Shed, The Lettered Lily, Spanky’s Deli, New Sarum, Hive, Salty Caper, Moose Pharmacy, LA Murph’s Café and Meals to Go, Oxford + Lee, South Main Book Company, Juice Life, Fullers Market, Salisbury Wine Shop, The Kitchen Store, Stichin’ Post, Hive, Griffin’s Guitars, Tonyan Grace, and Fine Frame Gallery. Our online participant is Homemade by Hanna at www.homemadebyhannanc.com. First time participating businesses include Budget Blinds of Salisbury and Lexington and Ivans Restaurant.

The goal of the September Sip, Sup, and Shop is to support local businesses so that they, in turn, can support meals for homebound seniors in Rowan County. “We greatly appreciate the support these local businesses have shown our seniors by hosting “Give Back” days and sponsoring meals. Our effort is to encourage the citizens of Salisbury and Rowan County to “Sip, Sup, and Shop” LOCAL this September.” Fisher added, “unfortunately so many businesses are still struggling with labor shortages due to COVID-19, so it more important than ever to remember to support the Rowan County community and shop local.”

If your business wants to be added to our online efforts this September, contact Alexandra Fisher at 704-633-0532 or afisher@mowrowan.org. Make your donation to Meals on Wheels and get in on the social media promotions. Check out the online calendar and list of participating businesses at www.mowrowan.org/sipsupshop.

