Rowan-Salisbury Schools superintendent to speak at Rowan Chamber event

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Salisbury Schools Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington will be the speaker when the Rowan Chamber of Commerce holds the first Power In Partnership (PIP) on Thurs., Sept. 16, 7:30 a.m. as a Zoom webinar virtual event.

“We wish we could be with all our Chamber Members in person; however, due to the increased covid numbers, Trinity Oaks could not have an in person event,” said Chamber President Elaine Spalding. She continued, “We are still planning to have a wonderful program and we invite everyone to join us virtually as we kick-off this year’s PIP season.”

Dr. Tony Watlington, Superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools will be the keynote speaker for this “Back to School” themed program. PIP Sponsor is Global Contact Services and Greg Alcorn will provide the sponsor remarks. The new Leadership Rowan Class 2021-22 will also be introduced.

Other PIP speakers/programs include:

Oct. 21 – Dr. Thomas Stith, III, NC Community College President, Workforce Development; Sponsor: RCCC

Nov. 18 – Entrepreneurial Development

Dec. 16 – Inspirational Speaker; Sponsor: Rowan Not-for-Profits

Jan. 20 – 2022 Economic Outlook; Sponsor: Rowan EDC

Feb. 17 – State Legislative Breakfast

March 17 – Salute to Agri-business; Sponsor: F & M Bank

April 21 – Health Care; Sponsor: Novant Health

May 19 – Leadership Speaker; Sponsor: Duke Energy

If you are not a Power Card holder, individual reservations are welcome; however, the reservation deadline is Tues., Sept. 14 by 5 p.m. The cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members. The price includes the cost of breakfast and the program.

Contact the Chamber for reservations at 704-633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com or www.rowanchamber.com

