Rowan-Salisbury Schools superintendent to speak at Rowan Chamber event

Dr. Tony Watlington is in his first year with Rowan-Salisbury Schools.
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Salisbury Schools Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington will be the speaker when the Rowan Chamber of Commerce holds the first Power In Partnership (PIP) on Thurs., Sept. 16, 7:30 a.m. as a Zoom webinar virtual event.

“We wish we could be with all our Chamber Members in person; however, due to the increased covid numbers, Trinity Oaks could not have an in person event,” said Chamber President Elaine Spalding. She continued, “We are still planning to have a wonderful  program and we invite everyone to join us virtually as we kick-off this year’s PIP season.”

Dr. Tony Watlington,  Superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools will be the keynote speaker for this “Back to School” themed program. PIP Sponsor is Global Contact Services and Greg Alcorn will provide the sponsor remarks. The new Leadership Rowan Class 2021-22 will also be introduced.

Other PIP speakers/programs include:

  • Oct. 21 – Dr. Thomas Stith, III, NC Community College President, Workforce Development; Sponsor: RCCC
  • Nov. 18 – Entrepreneurial Development
  • Dec. 16 – Inspirational Speaker; Sponsor: Rowan Not-for-Profits
  • Jan. 20 – 2022 Economic Outlook; Sponsor: Rowan EDC
  • Feb. 17 – State Legislative Breakfast
  • March 17 – Salute to Agri-business; Sponsor: F & M Bank
  • April 21 – Health Care; Sponsor: Novant Health
  • May 19 – Leadership Speaker; Sponsor: Duke Energy

If you are not a Power Card holder, individual reservations are welcome; however, the reservation deadline is Tues., Sept. 14 by 5 p.m. The cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members. The price includes the cost of breakfast and the program.

Contact the Chamber for reservations at 704-633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com or www.rowanchamber.com

