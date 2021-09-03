Police investigating after body found in Rankin Lake Park

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A death investigation is underway in a popular Gastonia park.

Rankin Lake Park has been cordoned off by Gastonia Police after the body of a 28-year-old man was found in the lake Friday morning, authorities said.

According to information from the Gastonia Police Department, a passerby saw the body floating in the lake around 8 a.m. and called police.

There were no visible injuries to the body and no nearby boats, authorities said. Police are waiting on the medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

The park closure was first reported Friday morning. All access points into the park are closed to the public.

Update to Rankin Lake Investigation.



Detectives are conducting a death investigation of a 28-year-old male who was found deceased in Rankin Lake.



Rankin Lake Park expected to reopen in approximately 1 hour.



Additional updates provided as details become available. — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) September 3, 2021

The park is expected to reopen around 12 p.m.

Details are limited at this time. Check back to WBTV.com for the latest information.

