NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police: Child injured after being hit by bus in Huntersville

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the collision happened at Beatties Ford Road and Bud Henderson Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called after a child was struck near Barnette Elementary School in Huntersville Friday morning.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the collision happened at Beatties Ford Road and Bud Henderson Road.

Huntersville police said the 10-year-old was struck by a bus while crossing the intersection. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Huntersville police are on the scene and investigating.

Drivers should expect congestion in the area and are asked to use caution and yield to any responding crews.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Tabor shooting
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Students mourn after classmate killed in shooting at N.C. high school
Shakiah Bohanan was reunited with her family hours after being reported missing.
Police find 8-year-old who left Charlotte home
The Concord Police Department has charged 26-year-old Alex Dewayne Blount with one count of...
Man jailed under $1M bond, charged with murder after 3-year-old found dead in bed in Concord
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin toddlers found dead inside vehicle outside day care, RCSD investigating
One person was killed in a crash late Wednesday night at Beatties Ford Road and Cindy Lane.
One killed, four injured in crash at Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte

Latest News

Crews were called after a tree came down on Sugar Creek Road in north Charlotte.
Tree comes down on Sugar Creek Road in north Charlotte
Crews were called after a tree came down on Sugar Creek Road in north Charlotte.
Tree comes down on Sugar Creek Road in north Charlotte
One person was killed in a crash late Wednesday night at Beatties Ford Road and Cindy Lane.
One killed, four injured in crash at Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte
One killed, four injured in crash at Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte
One killed, four injured in crash at Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte