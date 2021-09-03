Police: Child injured after being hit by bus in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called after a child was struck near Barnette Elementary School in Huntersville Friday morning.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the collision happened at Beatties Ford Road and Bud Henderson Road.

Huntersville police said the 10-year-old was struck by a bus while crossing the intersection. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Huntersville police are on the scene and investigating.

Drivers should expect congestion in the area and are asked to use caution and yield to any responding crews.

