NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

North Carolina reinstates certain unemployment benefits requirements

By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -As federal unemployment benefits end in North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper Thursday issued an Executive Order that reinstates certain unemployment benefits requirements after Sept. 4, 2021.

Executive Order No. 231 reinstates the waiting period for unemployment benefits under state law and directs the Division of Employment Security to resume charging of employer accounts for all individuals paid unemployment benefits, including those unemployed for reasons related to COVID-19.

Under the Order, all unemployment claimants will be subject to a one-week waiting period before they may receive their first unemployment benefit payment, as is required under state law.

Employers’ unemployment accounts will be charged each quarter for all employees who were paid unemployment benefits that quarter.

The reinstatement of the waiting week and employer charging coincides with the end of federal pandemic unemployment programs and the expiration of federal reimbursement for some benefits related to COVID-19.

For weeks beginning after Sept 4, state unemployment benefits will be the only benefits available in North Carolina.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Tabor shooting
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Students mourn after classmate killed in shooting at N.C. high school
Demontrel Deonta Murphy, 26, of 412 Meredith Street, High Point, was arrested by officers with...
High Point man arrested after woman found shot to death in Kannapolis home
Mooresville wife in viral TikTok video about hospital rooms filled with unvaccinated patients...
Mooresville wife in viral TikTok video about hospital rooms filled with unvaccinated patients dies of cancer
The bill also says school districts need to vote at least once a month on whether their mask...
Gov. Cooper signs bill allowing N.C. schools to shift to remote learning if necessary due to a COVID-19 emergency
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin toddlers found dead inside vehicle outside day care, RCSD investigating

Latest News

Rock Hill Schools is strongly recommending masks for staff and students inside of school...
‘Make a bold statement:’ citizens urging Rock Hill Schools to require masks, state law bans mask mandates in schools
Regeneron's monoclonal antibodies are being used at the center to treat outpatient cases of...
Gov. Cooper signs order to expand access to monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19
Citizens urging Rock Hill Schools to require masks, state law bans mask mandates in schools
Citizens urging Rock Hill Schools to require masks, state law bans mask mandates in schools
Officials say they will resume the Charlotte Labor Day Parade in 2022. (Photo from 2019)
2021 Charlotte Labor Day Parade canceled due to threat of COVID-19 spread
Alex Giles and wife Alexis welcome baby boy named Jordan
“He is perfect.” WBTV’s Alex Giles and wife welcome baby Jordan