NHRA Pro Stock returns to zMAX Dragway at DEWALT NHRA Carolina Nationals

Three-day passes for the DEWALT NHRA Carolina Nationals start at just $99, and are available online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com. Kids 12 and under get in FREE all weekend.(CMS/HHP)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - From zMAX Dragway: As NHRA teams gear up for the Countdown to the Championship playoffs, Camping World Drag Racing Pro Stock competitors will return to competition at the Bellagio of Drag Strips, zMAX Dragway, at the 2021 DEWALT NHRA Carolina Nationals, Sept. 17-19.

zMAX Dragway, has seen incredible competition from the stars of the Pro Stock category including reigning Pro Stock champion Erica Enders, three-time winner Greg Anderson, and NHRA rookie Dallas Glenn, who scooped up his first career win this year in Charlotte at the NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals. Fans of the area will be treated to competition from these ultra-sophisticated machines and some of the stars of the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series circuit.

With the return of Pro Stock racing to zMAX Dragway, the weekend will feature three action-packed days of racing from all four pro classes (Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle), as well as Pro Mod, Top Alcohol and a full slate of sportsman classes.

The 11,000-horsepower, 330+ mph excitement kicks off on Friday, Sept. 17 with the opening round of qualifying for all four pro classes. The final two qualifying sessions on Saturday, Sept. 18 will set the field for Sunday, Sept. 19′s pivotal elimination rounds. New for 2021, Sunday’s eliminations will kick off at 10:30 a.m.

