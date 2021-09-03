NC DHHS Flu
Local dermatology group to offer free skin cancer screenings

The screenings will be offered in Huntersville, Concord, and Salisbury.
The screenings will be offered in Huntersville, Concord, and Salisbury.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A local dermatology group is offering free skin cancer screenings during the month of September.

The Dermatology Group of the Carolinas, located in Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, and Rowan counties, is offering the screenings to bring awareness to skin cancer and treatment.

The most common skin cancers in dermatology can be separated into non-melanoma skin cancers, such as basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma skin cancer. Left unchecked, skin cancer is dangerous.

The first clinic will be held on September 10th in the Huntersville office, 9735 Kincey Avenue, Suite 102.

On September 17th the clinic will be in the Concord office, 335 Penny Ln NE, and October 1st in the Salisbury office, 525 Corporate Circle.

Reservations may be made at 704-784-5901, but we are also accepting walk-ins on these dates.

