NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

FTC wants to know why McDonald’s ice cream machines break so often

The FTC is reportedly asking for information on how McDonald’s reviews suppliers and equipment.
The FTC is reportedly asking for information on how McDonald’s reviews suppliers and equipment.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - McDonald’s has long been the butt of jokes about its ice cream machines, which many customers say are always broken.

Social media users complain, comedians rib the company, and a developer even made an app to track broken machines.

Now, the federal government is getting involved.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Federal Trade Commission reached out to several McDonald’s franchisees this summer to try to figure out what’s going on.

Many of those owners are right there with customers in terms of frustration when they can’t serve shakes, McFlurries or soft serve ice cream.

They say the machines are too complex and require a four-hour-long cleaning cycle at night that often fails.

The company that makes the machines says it’s important to make sure equipment that uses dairy products is sanitized properly.

It’s not exactly clear what the FTC is investigating, but it is reportedly asking for information on how McDonald’s reviews suppliers and equipment.

The agency also appears interested in a franchisee’s right to repair the machine on their own.

Many have done so because they say waiting for an official fix from corporate McDonald’s takes too long. But the company that makes the machines says unauthorized fixes void the warranty.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Tabor shooting
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Students mourn after classmate killed in shooting at N.C. high school
Shakiah Bohanan was reunited with her family hours after being reported missing.
Police find 8-year-old who left Charlotte home
The Concord Police Department has charged 26-year-old Alex Dewayne Blount with one count of...
Man jailed under $1M bond, charged with murder after 3-year-old found dead in bed in Concord
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin toddlers found dead inside vehicle outside day care, RCSD investigating
One person was killed in a crash late Wednesday night at Beatties Ford Road and Cindy Lane.
One killed, four injured in crash at Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte

Latest News

Police: Child injured after being hit by bus in Huntersville
Police: Child injured after being hit by bus in Huntersville
FILE — In this May 16, 2006 file photo former Washington Archbishop, Cardinal Theodore...
Former Cardinal McCarrick pleads not guilty to sex assault
Match group -- which owns Tinder, Plenty of Fish, OK Cupid, and Hinge -- is headquartered in...
Bumble, CEO of Match vow to help those affected by Texas abortion law
:Amazon is adding 55,000 employees globally in first hiring push under CEO Andy Jassy.
US hiring slows as delta variant weakens travel and tourism
An estimated 8.9 million people will lose these weekly benefit payments.
Federal unemployment benefits expire Monday