Four displaced in Rowan County house fire, officials believe fire was set

The fire damaged a house on Pinewood Avenue in the Oakland Heights neighborhood.
The fire damaged a house on Pinewood Avenue in the Oakland Heights neighborhood.(Salisbury Fire Department)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire that officials say someone set heavily damaged a home in Rowan County.

The fire was reported just after 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon in the 600 block of Pinewood Avenue. When firefighters arrived they reported some and flames coming from the multi-story house.

Fire officials later determined that the fire was set. An investigation is underway.

No one was home at the time of the fire. Four people were displaced and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

