Former New England Patriots Wide Receiver dies in motorcycle crash in Richland County

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former New England Patriot has died in a motorcycle crash in Richland County, officials say.

According to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford, David Patten, Jr., 47, of Columbia died in a motorcycle accident that occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Clemson Road and Old Clemson Road.

Patten was a standout at Lower-Richland High School and a three-time Super Bowl Champion.

A 12-year NFL veteran, Patten played for the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, Washington Redskins and New Orleans. He retired from the NFL in 2010.

Patten caught the very first Super Bowl touchdown pass thrown by Tom Brady.

“We are working with the South Carolina Highway Patrol to fully investigate this accident”, Coroner Rutherford states.

Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon released a statement regarding Patten’s death saying:

“We were saddened to learn of the tragic death of David Patten who was killed in an accident Thursday, September 2. Mr. Patten, a graduate of Lower Richland High School, played on several NFL teams and he was a three-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots. Mr. Patten gave back to the Lower Richland High School community by providing track and field equipment and mentoring students, and he was a motivational speaker for male middle school students throughout Richland One. We extend our condolences and prayers to his family.”

