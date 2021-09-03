NC DHHS Flu
Food Lion donates and ships more than 9000 gallons of water to Hurricane Ida victims

The truck and trailer left a warehouse in Dunn, NC, on Friday.
The truck and trailer left a warehouse in Dunn, NC, on Friday.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A tractor-trailer from Food Lion loaded with more than 9000 gallons of much needed water is on the way to the Gulf Coast.

Feeding America identified an urgent need for drinkable water and connected Food Lion with one food bank in New Orleans and another in Baton Rouge.

“We regularly partner with Feeding America and asked them how we could best help their affiliated food banks in Louisiana,” the company said in a statement. “While we do not have Food Lions stores in Louisiana, we wanted to reach out to assist our neighbors in need.”

Food Lion is donating and shipping 9,240 gallons of drinkable water to these two food banks in Louisiana.

The truck left a warehouse in Dunn, NC, on Friday morning.

“Food Lion Feeds is committed to addressing food insecurity in the cities & towns we serve,” the company said.

