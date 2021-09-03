NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert: Fantastic start to the holiday weekend

Evening temperatures will be in the 70s before we fall back into the 50s again overnight.
By Al Conklin
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dry high pressure is building down the eastern seaboard, setting the stage for a very nice stretch of weather going into the start of the holiday weekend.

  • Nice stretch of weather!
  • Cool readings again tonight
  • Low rain chances for now

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

We started in the 50s this morning – the coolest start in nine weeks – and we’ll make another run to the lower 80s this afternoon, all while the humidity level takes a welcome break.

Evening temperatures will be in the 70s before we fall back into the 50s again overnight.

Lows will be back into the 50s tonight.
Lows will be back into the 50s tonight.(Source: WBTV)

The humidity level will hold at a comfortable level as well Saturday, with highs rebounding to the seasonal middle 80s.

Temperatures will ramp back up as we head deeper into the holiday weekend. In fact, by Sunday and Labor Day, highs will be close to 90° but the humidity should still be tolerable, if not just a tad higher. Many of us will make it through the whole holiday weekend without any interruption from rain, though there is a small thundershower chance Sunday and Monday.

High temperatures will stay around 90° for Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday is probably rain-free, but isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday. High temperatures get back into the mid 80s for Thursday and Friday under mostly sunny skies.

Hope you have a great holiday weekend!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Tabor shooting
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Students mourn after classmate killed in shooting at N.C. high school
Shakiah Bohanan was reunited with her family hours after being reported missing.
Police find 8-year-old who left Charlotte home
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin toddlers found dead inside vehicle outside day care, RCSD investigating
The Concord Police Department has charged 26-year-old Alex Dewayne Blount with one count of...
Man jailed under $1M bond, charged with murder after 3-year-old found dead in bed in Concord
One person was killed in a crash late Wednesday night at Beatties Ford Road and Cindy Lane.
One killed, four injured in crash at Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte

Latest News

First Alert: Fantastic start to the holiday weekend
First Alert Weather: Fantastic start to the holiday weekend
Cool mornings and warm afternoons start off Labor Day Weekend
Cool mornings and warm afternoons start off Labor Day Weekend
Cool mornings and warm afternoons start off Labor Day Weekend
Cool mornings and warm afternoons start off Labor Day Weekend
Hurricane Larry has formed about 2,300 miles southeast of Bermuda.
WBTV Hurricane Tracker: In wake of Ida, Hurricane Larry forms