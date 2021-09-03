First Alert: Fantastic start to the holiday weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dry high pressure is building down the eastern seaboard, setting the stage for a very nice stretch of weather going into the start of the holiday weekend.

Nice stretch of weather!

Cool readings again tonight

Low rain chances for now

We started in the 50s this morning – the coolest start in nine weeks – and we’ll make another run to the lower 80s this afternoon, all while the humidity level takes a welcome break.

Evening temperatures will be in the 70s before we fall back into the 50s again overnight.

Lows will be back into the 50s tonight. (Source: WBTV)

The humidity level will hold at a comfortable level as well Saturday, with highs rebounding to the seasonal middle 80s.

Temperatures will ramp back up as we head deeper into the holiday weekend. In fact, by Sunday and Labor Day, highs will be close to 90° but the humidity should still be tolerable, if not just a tad higher. Many of us will make it through the whole holiday weekend without any interruption from rain, though there is a small thundershower chance Sunday and Monday.

High temperatures will stay around 90° for Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday is probably rain-free, but isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday. High temperatures get back into the mid 80s for Thursday and Friday under mostly sunny skies.

Hope you have a great holiday weekend!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

