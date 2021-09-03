Crews respond to ‘active fire emergency’ Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Crews are on the scene of an “active fire emergency scene” in Hickory Friday afternoon, officials said.

According to Catawba County Emergency Services, firefighters were called to Highway 321.

Active fire emergency scene HWY 321 in Hickory. Avoid the area and give emergency responders room to work. #safety #fire — Catawba County EM (@CatCoEM) September 3, 2021

WBTV’s Sky 3 is over the scene and the fire appears to be at an oxygen supply business. Firefighters were seen putting out a vehicle that looked to have been engulfed in flames.

No details were immediately available regarding possible injuries. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and give emergency responders room to work.

This is a developing story. Stay with WBTV for more details as they come in.

