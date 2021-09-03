NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Crews respond to ‘active fire emergency’ Hickory

According to Catawba County Emergency Management, firefighters were called to Highway 321.
Crews were called to an active fire emergency in Hickory Friday afternoon.
Crews were called to an active fire emergency in Hickory Friday afternoon.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Crews are on the scene of an “active fire emergency scene” in Hickory Friday afternoon, officials said.

According to Catawba County Emergency Services, firefighters were called to Highway 321.

WBTV’s Sky 3 is over the scene and the fire appears to be at an oxygen supply business. Firefighters were seen putting out a vehicle that looked to have been engulfed in flames.

No details were immediately available regarding possible injuries. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and give emergency responders room to work.

This is a developing story. Stay with WBTV for more details as they come in.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Concord Police Department has charged 26-year-old Alex Dewayne Blount with one count of...
Man jailed under $1M bond, charged with murder after 3-year-old found dead in bed in Concord
Mount Tabor shooting
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Students mourn after classmate killed in shooting at N.C. high school
Shakiah Bohanan was reunited with her family hours after being reported missing.
Police find 8-year-old who left Charlotte home
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin toddlers found dead inside vehicle outside day care, RCSD investigating
One person was killed in a crash late Wednesday night at Beatties Ford Road and Cindy Lane.
One killed, four injured in crash at Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte

Latest News

Rankin Lake Park
Body found in Gastonia’s Rankin Lake Park identified as 28-year-old man
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
More than 8,500 new COVID-19 cases reported in North Carolina
The truck and trailer left a warehouse in Dunn, NC, on Friday.
Food Lion donates and ships more than 9000 gallons of water to Hurricane Ida victims
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
South Carolina health officials report over 4,600+ new COVID-19 cases, 31 additional deaths