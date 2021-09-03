Cool mornings and warm afternoons start off Labor Day Weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Pleasant weather will continue for Friday, with morning low temperatures in the 50s across the Charlotte Metro area and piedmont, and 40s in the mountains. Isolated rain will be possible late Sunday into Labor Day Monday, with warmer temperatures Monday afternoon.

Friday morning temperatures: 50s around Charlotte; 40s in the mountains.

Lower 80s Friday afternoon; yet warming to around 90° Labor Day Monday.

A few rain showers possible late Sunday into Labor Day Monday.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cool for the piedmont, with low temperatures in the mid-50s around Charlotte, to upper 40s in the mountains.

Pleasant weather continues for Friday afternoon, with high temperatures in the lower 80s around Charlotte, to lower 70s in the mountains, with mostly sunny skies.

Labor Day Weekend will feature a warming trend, with afternoon high temperatures warming into the upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday, and around 90 degrees for Labor Day Monday. A few rain showers are possible Sunday evening, across the mountains, which may linger into early Labor Day Monday. A cold front will move across the Carolinas early Monday, with a few passing rain showers during the day.

Temperatures will stay around 90 degrees for Tuesday and Wednesday, with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible. High temperatures get back into the upper 80s for Thursday and Friday with partly cloudy skies.

We are closely monitoring Hurricane Larry, which is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane this weekend over the Central Atlantic. Weather data continues to suggest that Hurricane Larry will curve away from the United States East Coast, yet some weather data does bring it close to the Northeast United States by next Friday. We will need to keep a close watch for any changes to the forecast track of Larry, as we head into next week.

Enjoy the pleasant weather while we have it!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

