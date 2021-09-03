NC DHHS Flu
CLT gearing up for busy Labor Day travel weekend

The biggest crowds of local customers traveling from Charlotte are expected Friday with around 27,000 people.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
This article has 216 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 4 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s shaping up to be a busy travel weekend at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

More than 200,000 travelers are expected to pass through the airport during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The biggest crowds of local customers traveling from Charlotte are expected Friday with around 27,000 people and Monday with more than 24,000 travelers.

CLT officials are reminding passengers of some logistical notes for their flights.

First, get to the airport early. It’s busy and there are some changes to ticketing and baggage locations because of construction. Travelers should receive an email from their airline. The information can also be found on CLT’s website.

Second, face masks are a must. They are required at the airport and on board the flight. The Transportation Security Administration extended a federal requirement that travelers wear masks on commercial flights, buses and trains through January.

Third, passengers are asked to pack their politeness. The Federal Aviation Administration has reported a nearly 300% increase in investigations into unruly passengers so far this in 2021 compared to all of last year.

Officials said they have received reports of more than 3,800 incidents involving unruly passengers. More than 2,800 of those involved mask complaints, according to the FAA.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

