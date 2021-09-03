NC DHHS Flu
City of Salisbury names Wade Furches as Finance Director

Furches holds a bachelor’s degree from Catawba College, is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA)...
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Wade Furches’ interim finance director title is officially a permanent one. Today, Salisbury City Manager W. Lane Bailey named Furches the city’s finance director after one month in the interim role.

Furches is a 23-year veteran of the City of Salisbury, joining the organization in 1998 as an accounting manager. He was promoted to finance manager in 2006 where he managed the day-to-day financial operations, general ledger maintenance, accounts payable, payroll and the City’s investment portfolio.

“Wade has tremendous institutional knowledge of Salisbury’s finances, both day-to-day and long-term, which makes him more than qualified to lead our finance team,” said Bailey. “In the midst of our administrative transitions, I’m confident that Wade will continue to lead Salisbury’s positive financial path forward.”

“Efficiently managing residents’ tax dollars is the most important job of any public servant,” said Furches. “I am honored and humbled to have this opportunity to lead Salisbury’s finance team. I look forward to continuing our work of providing support to City departments and excellent service to our external customers.”

Prior to his tenure with Salisbury, Furches was a staff accountant with Sherrill and Smith CPAs, responsible for auditing and preparing financial statements, corporate and individual tax returns and performing all basic accounting functions for the firm’s clients. He also served as lead auditor for audits of six municipalities.

Furches holds a bachelor’s degree from Catawba College, is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a Certified Local Government Finance Officer.

