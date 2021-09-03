NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

City council to vote on extension of Black Lives Do Matter: End Racism Now monument

A resolution to continue the City’s acceptance of the donated 'Black Lives Do Matter: End...
A resolution to continue the City’s acceptance of the donated 'Black Lives Do Matter: End Racism Now’ monument is under consideration.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On the City of Wilmington’s agenda for its upcoming meeting is a resolution to continue the City’s acceptance of the donated ‘Black Lives Do Matter: End Racism Now’ monument.

If approved, the resolution permits the interim city manager to extend the display of the donated monument for another year through September 26, 2022.

The art installation, which was donated in 2020 and erected at the Jervay Memorial Park, was approved by city leaders for a period of one year in a meeting in August 2020.

The 2020 vote was 5-2 in favor of the installation with council members Charlie Rivenbark and Neil Anderson casting the dissenting votes.

‘Black Lives Do Matter: End Racism Now’ - Wilmington leaders vote in favor of art piece

The installation comprises three-dimensional letters that were painted by local artists.

City Council meets Tuesday, September 7, at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Concord Police Department has charged 26-year-old Alex Dewayne Blount with one count of...
Man jailed under $1M bond, charged with murder after 3-year-old found dead in bed in Concord
Shakiah Bohanan was reunited with her family hours after being reported missing.
Police find 8-year-old who left Charlotte home
Mount Tabor shooting
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Students mourn after classmate killed in shooting at N.C. high school
East Iredell Middle School was the first to go to virtual learning.
Five Iredell County schools going fully virtual due to COVID case increase
Rankin Lake Park
Body found in Gastonia’s Rankin Lake Park identified as 28-year-old man

Latest News

Community Conversation: The importance of street names and knowing when to change them
Community Conversation: The importance of street names and knowing when to change them
The fire damaged a house on Pinewood Avenue in the Oakland Heights neighborhood.
Four displaced in Rowan County house fire, officials believe fire was set
Samuel Harrison Stitt was found dead from a gunshot wound Aug. 8, 2019 at a home off Ventura...
16-year-old boy is second person charged in 2019 murder of Samuel Stitt in Charlotte
One person was killed in a crash late Wednesday night at Beatties Ford Road and Cindy Lane.
Man charged with DWI after 1 killed, 4 injured in crash on Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte
Kasey Brooks
Mom arrested in attack on Grovetown preschool teacher