App State beats East Carolina 33-19 in their first ever game in Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - App State made the most of their first ever game in Bank of America Stadium as they beat East Carolina 33-19 in the Duke’s Mayo Classic.

In another first, new Mountaineers quarterback Chase Brice made quite an impression in his first game in the black and gold as he threw for 259 yards and 2 touchdowns.

But in typical ASU fashion, the Mountaineers also got it done on the ground as they rushed for 242 yards. 129 yards came from Nate Noel and 101 came from Cam Peoples.

Things got off to a great start for East Carolina as a 65 yard touchdown reception by Keaton Mitchell put the Pirates up 6-0 after the missed extra point.

App State would score the next 20 points to take a halftime lead.

Thomas Hennigan would secure a touchdown reception from Brice in the first quarter to put the Mountaineers up 7-6 and Peoples would have a 21 yard touchdown run to end the first quarter.

Kicker Chandler Staton would boot 2 field goals in the 2nd quarter as ASU would take control of the game.

The Mountaineers got second half touchdowns from Corey Sutton and Peoples to jump out to a 33-9 lead and they never looked back.

ECU would get a field goal and a touchdown pass from Holton Ahlers to Ryan Jones in the 4th quarter but it wasn’t nearly enough.

Ahlers would throw for 295 yards, but was sacked 4 times by the Mountaineers defense.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.