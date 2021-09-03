NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

App State beats East Carolina 33-19 in their first ever game in Bank of America Stadium

App State made the most of their first ever game in Bank of America Stadium as they beat East...
App State made the most of their first ever game in Bank of America Stadium as they beat East Carolina 33-19 in the Duke’s Mayo Classic.
By Nate Wimberly
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - App State made the most of their first ever game in Bank of America Stadium as they beat East Carolina 33-19 in the Duke’s Mayo Classic.

In another first, new Mountaineers quarterback Chase Brice made quite an impression in his first game in the black and gold as he threw for 259 yards and 2 touchdowns.

But in typical ASU fashion, the Mountaineers also got it done on the ground as they rushed for 242 yards. 129 yards came from Nate Noel and 101 came from Cam Peoples.

Things got off to a great start for East Carolina as a 65 yard touchdown reception by Keaton Mitchell put the Pirates up 6-0 after the missed extra point.

App State would score the next 20 points to take a halftime lead.

Thomas Hennigan would secure a touchdown reception from Brice in the first quarter to put the Mountaineers up 7-6 and Peoples would have a 21 yard touchdown run to end the first quarter.

Kicker Chandler Staton would boot 2 field goals in the 2nd quarter as ASU would take control of the game.

The Mountaineers got second half touchdowns from Corey Sutton and Peoples to jump out to a 33-9 lead and they never looked back.

ECU would get a field goal and a touchdown pass from Holton Ahlers to Ryan Jones in the 4th quarter but it wasn’t nearly enough.

Ahlers would throw for 295 yards, but was sacked 4 times by the Mountaineers defense.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Tabor shooting
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Students mourn after classmate killed in shooting at N.C. high school
Shakiah Bohanan was reunited with her family hours after being reported missing.
Police find 8-year-old who left Charlotte home
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin toddlers found dead inside vehicle outside day care, RCSD investigating
One person was killed in a crash late Wednesday night at Beatties Ford Road and Cindy Lane.
One killed, four injured in crash at Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte
The Concord Police Department has charged 26-year-old Alex Dewayne Blount with one count of...
Man jailed under $1M bond, charged with murder after 3-year-old found dead in bed in Concord

Latest News

App State made the most of their first ever game in Bank of America Stadium as they beat East...
App State beats East Carolina 33-19 in their first ever game in Bank of America Stadium
Person, Knight, defense help NC State roll past USF 45-0
2021 Duke's Mayo Classic Weekend kicks off with App State vs. ECU
2021 Duke's Mayo Classic Weekend kicks off with App State vs. ECU
Carolina Panthers
Panthers claim OG Michael Jordan, release WR David Moore