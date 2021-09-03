NC DHHS Flu
Aiken County copes with death of 4th-grader with COVID

Aiken County Public Schools
Aiken County Public Schools(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A special meeting of the Aiken County school board was called in the aftermath of two student deaths this week, including one who was infected with COVID-19.

The school board called a special meeting for Tuesday to discuss discuss topics related to COVID concerns impacting area schools.

Aiken County Public Schools spokesman Mike Rosier confirmed that a fourth-grader with coronavirus died this week and a 10th-grader died this week, as well. The cause of death for the 10th-grader is unknown right now.

MORE | S.C. health leaders studying options as COVID spreads in schools

News 12 reported this week that the CSRA had seen its first known death of a child from COVID.

That death happened Wednesday at Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

We don’t know additional information about that child due to health privacy laws. That child could be the Aiken County fourth-grader or could be a different child.

More children than ever are suffering from COVID infection during the current wave of the pandemic that’s being driven by the highly contagious delta variant of the virus.

The variant targets kids unlike earlier mutations.

The special school board meeting comes as the Aiken County district deals with the quarantine of more than 4,000 students, 17 percent of the student population. That’s led parents to call for action.

The district is unable to mandate masks because of a special provision in the state budget that bans districts from requiring masks. The South Carolina Supreme Court this week upheld that measure.

The Aiken County meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

I-TEAM | Tracking medical staff vaccination rates in local hospitals

