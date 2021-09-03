NC DHHS Flu
2021 Charlotte Labor Day Parade canceled due to threat of COVID-19 spread

Officials say they will resume the Charlotte Labor Day Parade in 2022. (Photo from 2019)(Charlotte Labor Day Parade Committee)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 2021 Charlotte Labor Day Parade has been canceled due to the threat of COVID-19 spread, specifically affecting younger kids who might be at the parade or in it with one of the high school bands.

The event organizer says the liability of the pandemic, the uncertainty of vaccination rates, and the long lead times and logistics required for organizing the parade all played a role in the decision to cancel.

Officials say they will resume the Charlotte Labor Day Parade in 2022.

“The Charlotte Labor Day Parade is a genuine Labor Day parade put on by organized Labor on Labor Day to honor the struggles, sacrifices, and continuing accomplishments of organized American Labor. Have a good Labor Day, and please remember those who fought, suffered, and died for our worker rights, the 40 hour week, vacations, healthcare, grievance structure, and the never-ending fight against discrimination, intimidation and harassment. Please never take it for granted,” parade chairman Ben Lee wrote.

