16-year-old boy is second person charged in 2019 murder of Samuel Stitt in Charlotte

Samuel Harrison Stitt was found dead from a gunshot wound Aug. 8, 2019 at a home off Ventura Way Drive in Charlotte.
Samuel Harrison Stitt was found dead from a gunshot wound Aug. 8, 2019 at a home off Ventura Way Drive in Charlotte.(Generic CMPD Photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte detectives have charged a 16-year-old boy as the second person charged for the murder of Samuel Stitt.

Samuel Harrison Stitt was found dead from a gunshot wound Aug. 8, 2019 at a home off Ventura Way Drive in Charlotte.

On Aug. 18, 2021, officers first charged James Robert McIlwaine with murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in Stitt’s murder.

As a result of continued investigation, the boy was identified as a suspect in this case and a Secure Custody Order (SCO) was issued for his arrest.

On Sept. 3, the boy was arrested by CMPD’s Violence Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) and taken to speak with detectives.

At the conclusion of the interview, the boy was taken to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy was charged with Murder, Attempted Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

