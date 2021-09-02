Women in policing: Women officers are lacking in police departments nationwide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s a push to get more women to wear the badge as the underrepresentation in policing has real consequences if you get pulled over.

Research shows women officers use less excessive force and are named in fewer complaints and lawsuits - and women officers see better outcomes for crime victims.

But nationwide, women represent just 12% of sworn officers. So how does our largest local department stack up?

WBTV looked into how many are on the force in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and talked with officers and the department about why it’s so difficult to recruit female officers.

CMPD Officer Deidre John has been a police officer for 12 years.

“Our policing environment is predominantly a male environment,” John said. “As a mother and a wife and a sister I’ve learned to be able to communicate differently because I don’t possess the physical aspects that a male may possess.”

Officer Mackenzie Dziendziel agrees.

“I see myself pretty comparable to my male coworkers,” said Dziendziel.

She says, it takes more than physical strength to de-escalate a situation.

“There have been certain situations where I’ve been called out just because a female requested another female to speak with,” said Dziendziel.

The National Center for Women & Policing has documented women police officers use less physical force and in many cases are better at de-escalating confrontations, according to their research.

But nationwide, women represent just 12% of sworn officers.

We wanted to know what this looks like in other cities similar to Charlotte like Raleigh, Pittsburgh and St. Louis. The numbers we pulled show women make up only 11 to 16% of sworn officers.

Percentage of sworn officers that are female:

Raleigh PD (as of 8/16/21): 11.44%

Pittsburgh Bureau of Police: (as of 8/26/21): 14.41%

St. Louis Metropolitan PD (as of 1/4/2021): 16.28%

In Charlotte, women represent 15% of police officers in CMPD.

“So 15%, although we’re beating the national average, it’s not significant for us. We think we should do better,” said Deputy Chief Sherie Pearsall of the CMPD Administrative Services Group.

Earlier this year, a coalition of women law enforcement professionals and non-profit leaders founded the 30x30 Initiative. Their goal – police recruit classes should be 30% women by 2030.

“We’ve used our cadet program as a nexus to draw women within our organization, so we pay college students’ tuition, they come and spend time with us, and then we use that as a pipeline to bring them into our recruit classes,” said Pearsall.

CMPD isn’t part of the 30x30 Initiative but admits they need to do better. Meantime, another North Carolina department who has taken the pledge is setting a gold standard.

The Fayetteville Police Department is averaging 21% of female sworn officers as of August 23, 2021.

“It’s not just departments that change their mindset it’s the community, it’s society that truly has to change the mindset,” said Fayetteville Police Chief Gina V. Hawkins.

So what are they doing differently?

Fayetteville Police Chief Gina V. Hawkins says, they’re intentional about the opportunities given to everyone. She makes sure each squad has representation across the board.

Opportunities for promotion are as blind as possible – applicants have a number as opposed to a name.

They’re directing women to training specifically for women leadership and there are nursing areas for mothers.

“We have those locations being purchased within the organization, so it becomes normalized when you have to care for your child after coming back from maternity leave,” said the Fayetteville Police Chief.

CMPD officers are encouraged by the success of departments like Fayetteville and say it’s only a matter of time before the stereotypes disappear.

“We have to find a way to make law enforcement more appealing to women as a whole,” said Pearsall.

WBTV asked CMPD if they’re going to implement any of the changes Fayetteville made. They said they’re giving the 30x30 pledge serious consideration.

One of the things CMPD has done is highlighting women in their organization in ads and social media.

They’ve also been strategic about the number of women in their academy - the need to recruit everything from trainers and firearms instructors.

