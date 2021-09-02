WBTV Hurricane Tracker: In wake of Ida, Hurricane Larry forms

This article has 219 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 5 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As we approach the peak of the Atlantic Tropical Season, yet another hurricane has formed in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean.

About 2,300 miles southeast of Bermuda this morning, Larry is a category one storm with winds around 75 mph. The 12th-named storm of the season is forecast to gradually strengthen over the next several days as it moves west-northwest over very warm ocean water and a low-shear environment.

Hurricane Larry formed Thursday morning in the Atlantic. (Source: WBTV)

In time, Larry is expected to become a category four major hurricane but thankfully remain out to sea, well offshore of the U.S. east coast.

This latest storm comes on the heels of Hurricane Ida, which wreaked havoc on a large swath of the country, from the Gulf Coast all the way to New England.

Now responsible for more than a dozen deaths and billions of dollars in damage, the remnants of Ida are now offshore of Maine but still bringing heavy rain and wind to the Canadian Maritimes.

At this point, there are no other storms in the Atlantic basin, but as we move through this first week of September, it is entirely normal to be tracking one or more tropical cyclones as we’re on the verge of the season peak.

Meteorologist Al Conklin

