NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

WATCH: Youth league referee banned after pulling player’s facemask

By WBRC Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNER, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Video of a youth football league referee aggressively grabbing a young athlete by the facemask is circulating online.

WBRC reports the referee involved has been banned from officiating games in the All-County Youth Football League.

The video, shared by Phillip Dollar, is of a game that was played last weekend between 11- and 12-year-olds in Alabama.

After the play is dead, one of the officials grabs the player by the facemask before coaches step in and break it up. All the officials then left the game.

Now, the player’s family is asking for a public apology from the referee.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Tabor shooting
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Students mourn after classmate killed in shooting at N.C. high school
Demontrel Deonta Murphy, 26, of 412 Meredith Street, High Point, was arrested by officers with...
High Point man arrested after woman found shot to death in Kannapolis home
The bill also says school districts need to vote at least once a month on whether their mask...
Gov. Cooper signs bill allowing N.C. schools to shift to remote learning if necessary due to a COVID-19 emergency
Mooresville wife in viral TikTok video about hospital rooms filled with unvaccinated patients...
Mooresville wife in viral TikTok video about hospital rooms filled with unvaccinated patients dies of cancer
You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?
You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?

Latest News

The Tom Cruise "Top Gun" and "Mission: Impossible" films are delayed because of the pandemic.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ flies to 2022 due to coronavirus surge
The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 3-month-old in Oklahoma
WBTV News Now: CMPD credits public with quick arrest in deadly I-85 shooting
Charlotte officers credit public with quick arrest in deadly I-85 road rage shooting
The Tom Cruise "Top Gun" and "Mission: Impossible" films are delayed because of the pandemic.
COVID delays Tom Cruise movies