NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ flies to 2022 due to coronavirus surge

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Paramount Pictures on Wednesday postponed the release of “Top Gun: Maverick,” sending another of the fall’s top movies out of 2021 due to the rise in coronavirus cases and the delta variant.

Instead of opening Nov. 19, the “Top Gun” sequel, starring Tom Cruise, will instead debut Memorial Day weekend next year, on May 27. Additionally, “Mission: Impossible 7” will be delayed from May 27 to Sept. 30 next year.

The postponement is the latest setback for Hollywood’s once-hopeful fall movie season. The delta-driven surge has upended the industry’s plans for some return to normality at multiplexes. The flight of “Top Gun: Maverick” follows a similar delay for Paramount’s “Clifford the Big Red Dog.” Paramount also on Wednesday pushed “Jackass Forever” from Oct. 22 to Feb. 4.

While some studios have hedged their bets with big releases by simultaneously streaming them on release, Paramount Pictures and Sony Pictures have tried to stay the course of a more traditional theatrical release. Sony earlier delayed “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” from September to Oct. 15 due to the rise in cases. Following Paramount’s announcement, Sony on Wednesday moved “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” from Nov. 11 to Nov. 19.

But several prominent big-budget releases haven’t vacated the fall. Most notably, MGM and United Artists’ James Bond movie “No Time to Die” remains slated for release in North America on Oct. 8.

Until recently, Paramount was gearing up to release “Maverick.” The studio last month teased the film’s first 13 minutes at CinemaCon, the annual exhibitor convention.

Paramount hasn’t kept all of its films. It has sold off some releases, like “The Tomorrow War,” with Chris Pratt, to streamers. “Infinite,” a poorly reviewed sci-fi thriller with Mark Wahlberg, debuted directly on Paramount+. But films like “Top Gun: Maverick” would in normal times hope to approach as much as $1 billion in worldwide box office.

Universal’s “F9” has grossed more than any other movie during the pandemic, with more than $700 million in ticket sales. But most of its receipts came before the delta variant surge. Paramount’s “A Quiet Place Part II,” one of the first tentpoles to wade into theaters earlier this year, took in close to $300 million worldwide.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Tabor shooting
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Students mourn after classmate killed in shooting at N.C. high school
Demontrel Deonta Murphy, 26, of 412 Meredith Street, High Point, was arrested by officers with...
High Point man arrested after woman found shot to death in Kannapolis home
The bill also says school districts need to vote at least once a month on whether their mask...
Gov. Cooper signs bill allowing N.C. schools to shift to remote learning if necessary due to a COVID-19 emergency
Mooresville wife in viral TikTok video about hospital rooms filled with unvaccinated patients...
Mooresville wife in viral TikTok video about hospital rooms filled with unvaccinated patients dies of cancer
You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?
You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina records nearly 8,000 new COVID-19 cases
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
More than a dozen deaths after Ida remnants slam Northeast
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters, including Doug Jensen, center,...
Jan. 6 riot defendant returned to jail for using internet
Derita Branch
Fish kill caused by wastewater discharge from operational failure at Charlotte plant
The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical...
Biden blasts high court failure to block Texas abortion restriction