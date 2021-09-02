NC DHHS Flu
Student found with gun at West Charlotte High School

The gun was found Aug. 31
82521-generic gun school student campus-ksla
82521-generic gun school student campus-ksla(Source: Gray TV photo illustration)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another gun was found at a Charlotte high school.

Authorities say the gun was found at West Charlotte High School Aug. 31. A female student was found to be in possession of a firearm. It was discovered after the student fought another.

The school had another run-in with firearms less than a week earlier when three guns were found in a car on school property Aug. 27.

School started Aug. 25.

[CMPD: Fights broken up, weapons seized during first three days of school year]

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police held a press conference Aug. 27 to discuss multiple fights and weapons found at schools in the area over the first three days of school.

So far, incidents have occurred at West Mecklenburg, West Charlotte, Harding University and Mallard Creek high schools.

Extra security was called in for the two days following the incident. No other incidents have been reported.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

