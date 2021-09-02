As some festivals and fairs cancel this year, others go on in spite of COVID-19

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Hickory American Legion fair is back.

Despite a surge in COVID-19 cases in Catawba County, fair officials decided to go ahead with the six-day event. It opened Wednesday night.

“Hard to shut it down when you got everything going,” said Gary Price, President of the Fair Association.

The fair has been held for 108 years, he said. It was shut down for only two: During the polio epidemic in the 1940s and the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Mask wearing is optional but some fairgoers are wearing them.

The event follows state and local guidelines and is allowed because it is outside.

Hand washing stations are placed throughout the fairgrounds and signs urging social distancing are in place as well.

Ride operators are wearing masks and sanitizing crews are keeping things clean, said officials.

Price says he is just asking visitors to be careful and smart.

