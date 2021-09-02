NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

As some festivals and fairs cancel this year, others go on in spite of COVID-19

Despite a surge in COVID-19 cases in Catawba County, fair officials decided to go ahead with the six-day event.
By Steve Ohnesorge
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Hickory American Legion fair is back.

Despite a surge in COVID-19 cases in Catawba County, fair officials decided to go ahead with the six-day event. It opened Wednesday night.

“Hard to shut it down when you got everything going,” said Gary Price, President of the Fair Association.

The fair has been held for 108 years, he said. It was shut down for only two: During the polio epidemic in the 1940s and the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Mask wearing is optional but some fairgoers are wearing them.

The event follows state and local guidelines and is allowed because it is outside.

Hand washing stations are placed throughout the fairgrounds and signs urging social distancing are in place as well.

Ride operators are wearing masks and sanitizing crews are keeping things clean, said officials.

Price says he is just asking visitors to be careful and smart.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Tabor shooting
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Students mourn after classmate killed in shooting at N.C. high school
Demontrel Deonta Murphy, 26, of 412 Meredith Street, High Point, was arrested by officers with...
High Point man arrested after woman found shot to death in Kannapolis home
Mooresville wife in viral TikTok video about hospital rooms filled with unvaccinated patients...
Mooresville wife in viral TikTok video about hospital rooms filled with unvaccinated patients dies of cancer
The bill also says school districts need to vote at least once a month on whether their mask...
Gov. Cooper signs bill allowing N.C. schools to shift to remote learning if necessary due to a COVID-19 emergency
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin toddlers found dead inside vehicle outside day care, RCSD investigating

Latest News

Hamlet, North Carolina takes great pride in showcasing the life of hometown jazz legend John...
Reporter Notebook: Steve Crump remembers 1991′s deadly chicken plant fire tragedy in Hamlet, North Carolina
Women in policing: Women officers are lacking in police departments nationwide
Women in policing: Women officers are lacking in police departments nationwide
The Concord Police Department has charged 26-year-old Alex Dewayne Blount with one count of...
Man jailed under $1M bond, charged with murder after 3-year-old found dead in bed in Concord
SC Supreme Court says Columbia mask mandate violates the law