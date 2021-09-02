A Rowan County man ducked out on his court date, ended up getting convicted

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Following a two-day jury trial, Demaurea Grant of Salisbury was convicted in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.

Grant did not return to court after his jury trial began and will be sentenced once he is located.

On Oct. 8, 2018, Grant, who was an inmate at Piedmont Correctional Institution, refused to comply with commands by staff to return to his cell. Grant, who was armed with a homemade shank, threatened staff and attempted to stab one of the correctional officers but he was eventually detained. The correctional officer sustained minor injuries.

Grant had previously been convicted of felony kidnapping and felony assault by strangulation, among other convictions.

Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook stated that she appreciated the work of Assistant District Attorney Tiffany Cheek in the trial of the case and is grateful that the correctional officer was not severely injured during this incident.

