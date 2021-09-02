Road closures in place ahead of busy holiday weekend in Uptown Charlotte

This article has 407 words with a read time of approximately 2 minutes and 2 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thursday is the start of a very busy four days in Uptown Charlotte.

A big weekend starts tonight in CLT as @ECUPiratesFB & @AppState_FB play the first game in the @DukesMayoBowl at @BofAstadium. Game starts at 7:30pm but the FanFest starts at 4:30pm. @SharonneHayesTV live with more on the big weekend on @WBTV_News! https://t.co/dW1lBTnmpk pic.twitter.com/yJEld3Owce — Mary King (@MaryKingTV) September 2, 2021

The Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium is happening this weekend, as well as the Around the Crown 10k.

Charlotte residents will be impacted if they’re in the Uptown area because of the traffic.

On Thursday night, East Carolina University will take on Appalachian State University in the first game of the Duke’s Mayo Classic. Then on Saturday, the Clemson Tigers take on the Georgia Bulldogs.

However, there are a multitude of events in between the games including fan fests and concerts. They come at a time where experts said it’s needed for both morale and an economic boost. “Lot of activities; we want people to come in and enjoy our great city. And best of all, the impact it’s going to have on the hospitality industry that’s just been crushed as we all know during the pandemic. To see the hotels full, restaurants full, it’ll be a nice weekend,” Danny Morrison, with Charlotte Sports Foundation, said.

The road closures for the Duke’s Mayo Classic are already in place. They are:

South Mint Street is closed between Carson Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

West Stonewall Street between South Mint Street and South Church Street

Graham Street and Stonewall Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Church Street

These closures will remain in place until Sunday morning.

For Sunday’s Around the Crown 10K, these streets will be on a rolling closure as runners pass through the course from 6:30 to 8:45 a.m.

S. Mint Street – Romare Bearden Park to W. Carson Blvd. – ALL LANES

W. Carson Boulevard – Mint St. to N. Church St. – West Bound Lanes

S. Church Street – W. Carson Blvd. to Hill St. – ALL LANES

N. Church Street – W. 11th St. to W. 6th St. – One Lane

W. 6th Street – N. Church St. to W. 5th St. – One Lane

W. 5th Street – W. 6th St. to Irwin Ave. – One Lane

Irwin Avenue – W. 5th St. to Trade St. – One Lane

Johnson and Wales Way – Trade St. to W. 4th St. – One Lane

W. 4th Street – Johnson and Wales Way to S. Graham St. – One Lane

S. Graham Street – W. 4th St. to S. Mint St. – One Lane

S. Mint Street – S. Graham St. to Romare Bearden Park – One Lane (after start)

