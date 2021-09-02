Reporter Notebook: Steve Crump remembers 1991′s deadly chicken plant fire tragedy in Hamlet, North Carolina

HAMLET, N.C. (WBTV) - Hamlet, North Carolina takes great pride in showcasing the life of hometown jazz legend John Coltrane - but the deaths of 25 workers at Imperial Foods tarnishes the Richmond County town’s image decades later.

I was there on that fateful day of September 3, 1991 - 30 years ago - and this wide-reaching story has never left my psyche.

Surviving as a practitioner of this craft called journalism since graduating from college more than 40 years ago, there are moments that stick with you and define your humanity, an individual approach to life and beyond.

Hamlet is one of those flashpoints.

Not to brag about past assignments or even categorize one tragedy against another means comprehending present-day perspective.

The memories of reporting from the banks of the Hudson River on the night of 9/11 and seeing smoke rising from what was the World Trade Center remains unsettling some 20 years later.

Seeing the tears and powerful embraces on the Virginia Tech campus hours after a deadly mass shooting, and being the first to go live from Charlotte’s Wallace Neel Road after U.S. Airways Flight 1016 went down in a rainstorm during 1994 claiming more than 30 lives are moments that will always stick with you.

However, Hamlet is different and has become an all-consuming story even years later.

Attending prayer services for the dead and injured, witnessing the raw grief endured by those who lost loved ones, and getting to know navigating pain and suffering from those who have lived with first-hand loss 80 miles east of Charlotte not only impacts your perspective but also influences this reporter’s humanity.

When you hear the recollections of those who lived through the horrific experience of the flash fire of the chicken processing plant, such accounts clearly stir your soul.

Fire Chief Calvin White offered this observation to me.

“I had to move those souls, those precious individuals twice that day,” he recalled.

Bobby Quick who injured his back as he powered his feet through a locked door open that sprung some of the workers free still replays the moments in his mind.

“I think about it every day I wake up,” Quick said.

And there is Annette Zimmerman who passed out after escaping Imperial Foods. She has struggled through years of physical and mental therapy.

“I spent plenty of time there,” Zimmerman said. “Unfortunately, but it’s because of nightmares. Especially around this time of the year nightmares.”

Meeting these individuals, taking in their experiences and attempting to relate their hardship in a sensitive way is a moving exercise that challenges one’s own humanity.

Sharing their stories in the words of a close friend in this business means subscribing to the tenants of what could be called empathetic journalism.

In other words - walking in the shoes of the people you can relate to the experience with.

Just like day one in 1991, there’s plenty of blame to go around.

In my opinion, Imperial Foods plant owner Emmett Roe is at the top of the list of those who deserves blame.

The searing images from the burning building showed that fire exits were deliberately locked and blocked - making any escape nearly impossible.

Doors were reportedly sealed off from the outside and inside as a means of stopping theft of food from a job that in 1991 - news stories said paid $5.50 an hour.

Bearing the responsibility was the North Carolina Department of Labor which admitted that in the 11 years the plant existed, there was never an official single safety inspection.

State labor officials admitted a shortage of workplace inspectors, but upon further review, the North Carolina Department of Labor concluded that the food processing facility had 83 workplace violations.

It included no sprinkler system that could have suppressed the fire.

Six-and-a-half years later, in a split decision, North Carolina could not be held responsible for any negligence connected to the fire.

When Emmett Roe and plant operators went on trial, there was deep disappointment.

Roe pleaded guilty to manslaughter and received a 20-year sentence.

He was released after four years, and critics say he got less than a year each for the 25 lives lost.

The fire in Hamlet would result in congressional hearings and a scathing government report from FEMA.

You can see it right here: https://www.usfa.fema.gov/downloads/pdf/publications/tr-057.pdf

Despite the difficulties, heroes have emerged from this Richmond County Community.

While Bobby Quick is credited for blasting through a locked door with his feet, local minister Tommy Legrand led the effort to get the burned-out plant building torn down.

Following years of denial for help and no political help to ease the burdens after the cameras and journalists left Hamlet like the traveling circus - a first-term congressman stepped in.

Former U.S. Congressman Robin Hayes can be hailed as a hero.

In 2001 - ten years later - Hayes not only secured federal funding to get the building torn down, but also provided assistance to establish community programs designed to lend a hand to the disenfranchised and those affected by the blaze.

30 years after, what happened in this community to our fellow Carolinians remains an ongoing story.

By the numbers, the disaster at Imperial Foods was responsible for 25 deaths, more than 50 workers who suffered injuries, and 40 children losing parents.

Personally, I have returned to Hamlet many times over the years, and it seems the story never ends.

Being an avid jazz fan and seeing John Coltrane’s birthplace off of U.S. 74 brings pride, but passing by the old plant which is now a public park still delivers heartbreak.

From 1991 to 2021, despite baby steps and strides, Hamlet, North Carolina is still hurting.

Fire Chief Calvin White sees it this way. “You know, it’s, it’s those types of memories that you take with you to your grave.”

