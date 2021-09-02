Police search for missing 8-year-old who left Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 8-year-old girl.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Shakiah Bohanan left her home on Lakemist Drive at 10 a.m. Thursday.

She was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, navy blue pants and blue shoes.

Bohanan has blue beads in her hair and also has a pink and purple bookbag with a lunch box.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

