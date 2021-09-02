Police search for missing 8-year-old who left Charlotte home
She was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, navy blue pants and blue shoes.
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 8-year-old girl.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Shakiah Bohanan left her home on Lakemist Drive at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Bohanan has blue beads in her hair and also has a pink and purple bookbag with a lunch box.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
