Pine Street shooting leaves one injured
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Charlotte.
According to Charlotte police, the shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Pine Street.
When officers arrived, they were told one person had been shot and taken to the hospital by a third party.
Police went to the hospital and were told the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
The investigation is ongoing.
WBTV has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information.
