NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Pine Street shooting leaves one injured

According to Charlotte police, the shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Pine Street.
Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Charlotte.

According to Charlotte police, the shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Pine Street.

When officers arrived, they were told one person had been shot and taken to the hospital by a third party.

Police went to the hospital and were told the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.

WBTV has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Tabor shooting
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Students mourn after classmate killed in shooting at N.C. high school
Demontrel Deonta Murphy, 26, of 412 Meredith Street, High Point, was arrested by officers with...
High Point man arrested after woman found shot to death in Kannapolis home
The bill also says school districts need to vote at least once a month on whether their mask...
Gov. Cooper signs bill allowing N.C. schools to shift to remote learning if necessary due to a COVID-19 emergency
Mooresville wife in viral TikTok video about hospital rooms filled with unvaccinated patients...
Mooresville wife in viral TikTok video about hospital rooms filled with unvaccinated patients dies of cancer
You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?
You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?

Latest News

Alex Giles and wife Alexis welcome baby boy named Jordan
“He is perfect.” WBTV’s Alex Giles and wife welcome baby Jordan
Fort Mill school temporarily going virtual, citing COVID-19 cases
Shakiah Bohanan left her home at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Police search for missing 8-year-old who left Charlotte home
An 18-wheeler has crashed along I-77 in Mecklenburg County.
One person injured in crash on I-77 southbound near Exit 1