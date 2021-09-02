Pine Street shooting leaves one injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Charlotte.

According to Charlotte police, the shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Pine Street.

When officers arrived, they were told one person had been shot and taken to the hospital by a third party.

Police went to the hospital and were told the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.

WBTV has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information.

