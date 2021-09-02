NC DHHS Flu
Panthers claim OG Michael Jordan, release WR David Moore

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have parted ways with yet another unrestricted free agent they signed earlier this offseason.

The Panthers released former Seahawks wide receiver David Moore and claimed guard Michael Jordan from the Cincinnati Bengals off waivers.

Moore signed a two-year contract with Carolina in March that included a $1.25 million signing bonus, which will count as dead money under the salary cap.

Last week the Panthers traded linebacker Denzel Perryman and a seventh-round draft pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for a sixth-round draft pick just months after giving Perryman a two-year deal that included nearly $3 million in guaranteed money.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

