One person injured in crash on I-77 southbound near Exit 1

Travelers should avoid the area.
An 18-wheeler has crashed along I-77 in Mecklenburg County.
An 18-wheeler has crashed along I-77 in Mecklenburg County.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A car crash involving an 18-wheeler in Mecklenburg County Thursday left one person injured.

Interstate 77 south at mile marker one, near Charlotte’s Westinghouse Boulevard, closed at 11:53 a.m. and is not expected to open until 12:53 p.m.

The ramp to Exit 1 has closed. Travelers should avoid the area.

According to Medic, one person was treated for life-threatening injuries and taken to Atrium CMC.

This is an active situation.

