One killed, four injured in crash at Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte

The crash happened around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Beatties Ford Road and Cincy Lane.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed and several others injured in a two-car crash late Wednesday night on Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte, authorities said.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Beatties Ford Road and Cincy Lane. One of the vehicles overturned while another ended up on the sidewalk.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said one person was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to Medic, three other people were taken to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries, while a fourth was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed for several hours, but reopened around 6:25 a.m. Thursday. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

