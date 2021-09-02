NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

McCrae Dowless, key figure in NC ballot probe, sentenced to 6 months in prison for unemployment fraud

Dowless will report to prison in December to serve his six-month federal sentence.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - McCrae Dowless, the political operative at the center of the 9th Congressional District scandal in 2018, has been sentenced to six months in prison for federal unemployment fraud.

Dowless will report to prison in December to serve his six-month federal sentence.

In a press release from the Justice Department, officials say Dowless was sentenced for charges of theft of government property and Social Security fraud. He was also ordered to pay $8,599.10 in restitution. 

The charges, handed down in April 2020, stemmed from Dowless collecting social security benefits while earning income from political campaigns.

Dowless pleaded guilty to the charges on June 21, 2021.

McCrae Dowless pleads guilty to federal unemployment fraud charges

According to court documents, the 65-year-old Dowless defrauded the Social Security Administration by concealing his work and income while receiving monthly benefits payments. 

In Feb. 2013, Dowless applied for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits. In the application, Dowless claimed that he was unable to work due to a disability.  Dowless received SSI benefits until July 2018, when he applied for Retirement Insurance Benefits (RIB).  In his application for RIB, Dowless stated that he did not expect to work in 2018 and had not worked in the two years preceding his application.

Dowless received RIB benefits through November 2018. Dowless was required to report certain events to the Social Security Administration, including changes in his work activity, income, or resources.

According to court documents, unbeknownst to the Social Security Administration, Dowless worked as a consultant for at least two political campaigns during the 2018 Midterm Elections.  From March 2017 to November 2018, officials say Dowless received at least 59 checks totaling $135,365.57 for consulting work. Officials say Dowless failed to report his work and income to the Social Security Administration.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Tabor shooting
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Students mourn after classmate killed in shooting at N.C. high school
Demontrel Deonta Murphy, 26, of 412 Meredith Street, High Point, was arrested by officers with...
High Point man arrested after woman found shot to death in Kannapolis home
The bill also says school districts need to vote at least once a month on whether their mask...
Gov. Cooper signs bill allowing N.C. schools to shift to remote learning if necessary due to a COVID-19 emergency
Mooresville wife in viral TikTok video about hospital rooms filled with unvaccinated patients...
Mooresville wife in viral TikTok video about hospital rooms filled with unvaccinated patients dies of cancer
You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?
You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?

Latest News

Shakiah Bohanan was reunited with her family hours after being reported missing.
Police find 8-year-old who left Charlotte home
SC Supreme Court says Columbia mask mandate violates the law
82521-generic gun school student campus-ksla
Student found with gun at West Charlotte High School
Alex Giles and wife Alexis welcome baby boy named Jordan
“He is perfect.” WBTV’s Alex Giles and wife welcome baby Jordan