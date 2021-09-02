Man jailed under $1M bond, charged with murder after 3-year-old found dead in bed in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have charged a man with murder after a 3-year-old child was found dead in bed in Concord.

The Concord Police Department has charged 26-year-old Alex Dewayne Blount with one count of murder.

On Aug. 29, at 9:34 a.m., officers responded to an assist EMS call on Central Drive NW.

Officials say the reporting person advised that a 3-year-old child was found in bed unresponsive. At 9:37 a.m., Cabarrus County EMS pronounced the child dead.

The Concord Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division was notified. At the conclusion of their investigation, Blount was charged with one count of murder.

Blount is currently being held in the Cabarrus County jail under $1 million bond.

Officials did not provide any other details about the case.

