Juvenile girls leave school with former students, one now faces charge

An 18-year-old was cited for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A former student at East Rowan High School was cited for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after he picked up two students and left the school.

Deputies say the incident happened on Wednesday, August 25. They say the school received a call from the mother of a student who was upset that her daughter did not get off the school bus that afternoon.

Rowan School Resource Officer Tommie Cato began looking at surveillance video from the school, and found that it showed the girl and a friend leaving school in a pickup truck with two former students.

The search had just begun for the missing girl when contact was made with the mother of the former student who was driving the pickup truck. She agreed to contact her son and tell him to bring the girls back to the school. A few minutes later, the son, now identified as Damian Matthew Stephens, 18, called his mother back to say that one of the girls refused to get in the truck and had walked away.

Deputies got a tip that the girl could be found at an address in Rockwell. She was located there and returned home.

Stephens was given a citation for the charge and is due in court on October 11.

