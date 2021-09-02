NC DHHS Flu
“He is perfect.” WBTV’s Alex Giles and wife welcome baby Jordan

“Baby Jordy” was born on August 30, 2021, weighing 6 lbs. and 8 oz.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Smiles all around! WBTV’s Alex Giles and his wife Alexis have welcomed a baby boy into the world. Say hello to Jordan!

Alex announced the news on social media this week saying, “Our baby decided he wanted to come 5 weeks early! After a stressful weekend, he made his grand entrance Monday evening. I can’t put into words how amazing my wife has been - her strength and resilience is truly awe-inspiring.

We’ve decided to name our son ‘Jordan’, but we’ve been calling him ‘Baby Jordy’! He is perfect. Even though he came early, he weighed in at 6 lbs. and 8 oz. - not bad for a 35-weeker! He’s spent the last couple days in the NICU because he arrived so early, but he should be able to come home soon.”

Giles followed up on his post saying, “We can’t wait to watch Jordan grow! This first chapter has been a wild one, but we’re excited for the rest of the journey. Let the adventure begin!”

Congratulations to the new parents!

