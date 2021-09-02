NC DHHS Flu
Fort Mill school temporarily going virtual, citing COVID-19 cases

The decision goes into effect Sept. 3
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Pleasant Knoll Middle School will be transitioning to virtual learning until Sept. 17.

The announcement was made today and goes into effect Sept. 3.

The transition comes as community spread was found within the school.

“We understand this transition may cause a hardship for some families and we can assure this decision was made after a thorough review of our contact tracing data and with the safety of our students, staff and community in mind,” read a statement issued by Fort Mill School District.

After-school activities, sports and clubs are canceled during this time.

Specific details about the virtual learning process will be given by teachers and administrators.

