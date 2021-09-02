NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Fish kill caused by wastewater discharge from operational failure at Charlotte plant

The discharge was stopped when crews discovered the incident
Derita Branch
Derita Branch(Mecklenburg County Twitter)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wastewater discharge led to a fish kill in a Charlotte waterway.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services responded to a report of a wastewater discharge to Derita Branch, a tributary to Little Sugar Creek, on Aug. 30.

Officials say the discharge came from Orbit Energy Charlotte, an energy plant off Johnson Road. An unspecified operational failure caused about 230,000 gallons of wastewater to discharge.

Most of the wastewater was contained in the plant’s basins, and the discharge was stopped when the incident was discovered.

Crews don’t know how much overflow ended up in the branch, but fish were found dead in the branch and part of Little Sugar Creek. They are working to make sure the area is restored.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Tabor shooting
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Students mourn after classmate killed in shooting at N.C. high school
Demontrel Deonta Murphy, 26, of 412 Meredith Street, High Point, was arrested by officers with...
High Point man arrested after woman found shot to death in Kannapolis home
The bill also says school districts need to vote at least once a month on whether their mask...
Gov. Cooper signs bill allowing N.C. schools to shift to remote learning if necessary due to a COVID-19 emergency
Mooresville wife in viral TikTok video about hospital rooms filled with unvaccinated patients...
Mooresville wife in viral TikTok video about hospital rooms filled with unvaccinated patients dies of cancer
You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?
You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina records nearly 8,000 new COVID-19 cases
Students comfort each other following Wednesday's deadly shooting at Mount Tabor High School in...
‘Our hearts go out to all the students’: Cooper speaks after deadly shooting at N.C. high school
NC Brewers Cup competition entries
Charlotte brewery takes home Brewery of the Year award
An 18-wheeler has crashed along I-77 in Mecklenburg County.
Crash closes portion of I-77 southbound near Exit 1