Fish kill caused by wastewater discharge from operational failure at Charlotte plant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wastewater discharge led to a fish kill in a Charlotte waterway.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services responded to a report of a wastewater discharge to Derita Branch, a tributary to Little Sugar Creek, on Aug. 30.

Officials say the discharge came from Orbit Energy Charlotte, an energy plant off Johnson Road. An unspecified operational failure caused about 230,000 gallons of wastewater to discharge.

Most of the wastewater was contained in the plant’s basins, and the discharge was stopped when the incident was discovered.

Crews don’t know how much overflow ended up in the branch, but fish were found dead in the branch and part of Little Sugar Creek. They are working to make sure the area is restored.

